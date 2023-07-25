Work officially started at the new STRABAG factory, in the town’s in Greenland Road, on Monday (July 24), as witnessed by Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer.

Production will last around three years during which time over 83,000 precast tunnel segments for the HS2 project are set to be manufactured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The multi-million pound investment has seen the former Heerema site at PD Ports Hartlepool undergo a complete transformation, with over 100 jobs created.

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer (centre) presses the button to start the production process at STRABAG. Photo: Frank Reid

Mrs Mortimer, who toured the site in 2021, said it was “fantastic” to be back.

“They’ve done a phenomenal job,” she said.

"I was here just under two years ago and it was an empty site with a leaking roof and now we’ve got a fantastic, multi-million pound factory that is going to take us forth for at least another 50 years worth of work coming into Hartlepool and creating jobs.”

Mrs Mortimer also got to cast her own segment during the visit.

The former oil rig fabrication site at PD Ports has been transformed as part of the investment. Photo: Frank Reid

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "We’ve taken the barcode so I’m really looking forward to find out where that segment goes and letting everybody know where that segment’s gone so we can have a real pride in our town and what we’re doing for the wider nation.”

The factory will continue to operate for at least another 50 years, long after the segments for HS2 have been manufactured.

Some of the most advanced machinery in the world has been brought into the facility as part of the £50m investment.

The railhead at the site has also been reinstated to enable the segments to be transported by rail to HS2’s London logistics hub.

Andy Dixon, managing director for STRABAG UK./Photo: Frank Reid

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STRABAG managing director Andy Dixon described the start of production in Harltepool as a “very proud moment”.

"We arrived here about two and a half years ago in what was a huge empty space,” Mr Dixon said.

"There’s great engineering heritage here and we are really proud to have brought it back to life here.

"We’ve repurposed a lot of the existing machinery. We’ve invested very significant sums here.

Chris Davison had been unemployed for almost two years before starting at STRABAG./Photo: Frank Reid

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve employed about a hundred local people, created six new apprenticeships and here we are live and ready to go and we’ve now manufactured our first segment for HS2 so that’s a very proud moment for us.”

Mr Dixon added: “This is probably the most advanced segment manufacturing facility in the world.”

Chris Davison, 30, is among the workers employed by the new factory.

The Hartlepool man had been unemployed for almost two years before starting at STRABAG after completing a course at training provider Orangebox, in Harbour Walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Davison, who has been working at STRABAG since November, said: "It was more than welcome when I got the job.

"I was really happy about it. It’s a great opportunity.”

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer (left) with Ruth Todd CBE, Chief Commercial Officer, HS2 Ltd at the STRABAG factory./Photo: Frank Reid

The machine operator added: "It’s been pretty good. I’ve learned a lot."

HS2’s Chief Commercial Officer Ruth Todd said: “It’s amazing to be here in Hartlepool, at the STRABAG factory, producing segments to go under London in our tunnels.