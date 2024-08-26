£23m dredger Emerald Duchess will soon be a familiar sight along Hartlepool coast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A £23m dredger will soon be a regular sight along the Hartlepool coast.

The Emerald Duchess, a major investment by PD Ports into the economic and environmental sustainability of the river, made its way on to the River Tees on Monday morning under tow, fresh from successful sea trials in the Netherlands.

At around 200ft long and with its standout green livery, the Emerald Duchess is set to become a familiar sight on the 12 miles of the Tees to the North Sea and at Port of Hartlepool, providing a vital service to keep Teesport safe and accessible for the many thousands of vessels that enter its waters each year.

This morning the Emerald Duchess made its way to PD Ports’ conservancy berth in Middlesbrough, in the shadow of the Transporter Bridge, where it was formally welcomed by PD Ports chief executive officer Frans Calje.

The £23m Emerald Duchess makes its way up the River Tees on August 26.

Fitted with an innovative intelligent power management system, the Emerald Duchess can swap between power from a battery pack equivalent to 10 Tesla cars and fuel made from hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), also known as renewable diesel.

It is also ready for future innovation, with hatches above the engine room that will allow power units to be swapped out for modern fuel cells as the technology matures, using methanol or ethanol fuel.

The Emerald Duchess, which can carry 2,500 tonnes and hold up 2,000 cubic metres of dredged material, is the latest in a series of multi-million pound investments by PD Ports in assets that will support the company’s push to be the UK’s most sustainable port company.

Mr Calje said: “It is an honour to have welcomed the Emerald Duchess to the Tees to be officially recognised a British vessel, registered in Middlesbrough.

“The Emerald Duchess is a major investment for PD Ports and represents our commitment to the river and the wider responsibilities placed on us as Statutory Harbour Authority for the Port of Tees and Hartlepool.

“Without dredging, all economic activity on the Tees would stop within weeks, if not days. It is a vital service to keep the beating heart of the region working effectively, sustaining around 22,000 jobs.”

