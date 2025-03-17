£478,000 of ECITB Regional Skills Hub funding for training rig in Teesside

Skills development in Teesside has received a £478,000 funding boost from the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) amid growing demand for workers in the region.

The funding, part of the industry-led skills body’s investment in Regional Skills Hubs, will go towards building an immersive pipefitting, welding, mechanical and project-based training rig. This will train workers in key skills needed in the engineering construction industry (ECI).

The ECITB’s investment will see the creation of enhanced pipefitting facilities, as well as provide funding to run the Tees Valley Skills Hub for the first 18 months.

Redcar & Cleveland College and NETA Training, both part of the Education Training Collective (Etc.) in the region, will benefit from the additional capacity to train more than 400 learners over the next five years.

Chief Executives Andrew Hockey (ECITB, left) and Grant Glendinning (Education Training Collective) sign the Regional Skills Hub funding agreement

Alongside the ECITB investment, the drive to build these skills has been further enhanced by the development of a welding block at Redcar and Cleveland College, funded by the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund, with equipment and resources funded by the Local Skills Improvement Fund.

The project is part of Tees Valley Regional Skills Consortium Group – a group of entities including Etc., NZT Power, Tees Valley Combined Authority, supply chain companies and the ECITB – collaborating on skills development across the region.

ECITB Chief Executive Andrew Hockey said: “Our Labour Forecasting Tool predicts that the ECI could need thousands of additional workers over the coming years for major projects, such as the ones on Teesside.

“Our 2024 Workforce Census revealed that 77% of industry employers in the North East are experiencing challenges in hiring workers. Pipefitters and welders are among the roles proving most difficult to recruit, with employers citing issues around the size of the talent pool available and a lack of qualifications.

“These new facilities will provide much-needed industry training in areas where significant industry investment is being made and where there’s a forecast shortage of skills to meet demand.

“The ECITB is delighted to be working with industry partners as part of the Net Zero Teesside cluster project, to grow the number of skilled engineers and craftspeople we need now and in the future.

“The new facilities will also support disadvantaged groups to find a route into sustainable employment within the ECI.”

Growing a skilled Tees Valley workforce

ECITB Regional Skills Hubs funding is designed to boost training provider capacity and grow new entrant numbers in industrial cluster hot spots and other major engineering construction centres of activity to help address skills shortages in the industry.

Regional Skills Hubs funding of between £50,000 and £500,000 is available to ECI projects that meet set criteria. The Etc. bid is the latest to have its proposal approved by the ECITB Board.

The training rig will be a flagship asset of NETA Training’s new facility as part of its move to Thornaby, a £14.7 million investment made possible with £4.5 million from the Government’s Town Deal fund and delivered in partnership with Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council and with the support of the Thornaby Town Deal Board. It is due for completion in January 2026.

The rig, which will have welding, fabrication and mechanical apparatus, will help develop skills for construction or shutdown projects through the provision of immersed environment training, with ECITB training embedded at the heart of delivery.

Additional topics such as creating method statements and risk assessments, permit to work and operational safe working practices will prepare learners for the world of work.

As part of a predicted 43% increase in learner output, the project will expand pathways into industry through the new Hub’s commitment to use ECITB new entrant programmes.

It will also result in coordinated skills planning in the industrial cluster around net zero, with the rig being part of the emerging Net Zero Academy facilities on Teesside.

Jason Faulkner, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Education Training Collective, said: “The need for enhanced investment in Tees Valley is greater than ever due to significant infrastructure projects resulting in a growing skills demand.

“ECITB funding alongside significant matched funding will help facilitate a growth in skilled workers and support new entrants, both 16-18 and adults.

“The Tees Valley Skills Hub will be the conduit for training providers and industry to ensure skills needs are being met.

“The partnership with industry will ensure a greater number of individuals access training and are upskilled to meet the needs of the industrial cluster.”

Find out more about ECITB Regional Skills Hub Funding at: http://www.ecitb.org.uk/working-for-industry/regional-skillls-hub-funding/