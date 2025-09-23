Public have chance to comment on plans for 'luxurious' new Hartlepool cocktail bar
Flamingo’s, at 2 Scarborough Street, in Hartlepool, hopes to begin trading shortly and aims to offer “an experience that people often have to travel out of Hartlepool to receive”.
The venue, which would be on the site of a former house, has now applied to Hartlepool Borough Council for a premises licence to sell alcohol from Mondays to Sundays between 9am and 10.30pm.
Plans for the proposed cocktail bar were first revealed earlier this year.
A social media post by the venue earlier this month said: “The wait is nearly over. Our chic bar is soon to be unveiled.”
Any interested party who wishes to comment officially on the application can do so at https://www.hartlepool.gov.uk/homepage/17/licensing-public-registerby Friday, October 10.
Details of this and other public notices are available at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/