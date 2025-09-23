Public have chance to comment on plans for 'luxurious' new Hartlepool cocktail bar

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 09:45 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 09:48 BST
A “luxurious” new cocktail bar hopes to be a step closer to opening after applying for a licence to sell alcohol.

Flamingo’s, at 2 Scarborough Street, in Hartlepool, hopes to begin trading shortly and aims to offer “an experience that people often have to travel out of Hartlepool to receive”.

The venue, which would be on the site of a former house, has now applied to Hartlepool Borough Council for a premises licence to sell alcohol from Mondays to Sundays between 9am and 10.30pm.

Plans for the proposed cocktail bar were first revealed earlier this year.

Cocktail bar Flamingo’s, in Scarborough Street, Hartlepool, hopes to open shortly.

A social media post by the venue earlier this month said: “The wait is nearly over. Our chic bar is soon to be unveiled.”

Any interested party who wishes to comment officially on the application can do so at https://www.hartlepool.gov.uk/homepage/17/licensing-public-registerby Friday, October 10.

Details of this and other public notices are available at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/

