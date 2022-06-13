RAIL STRIKE: Northern Rail urges customers NOT to travel during week of RMT action

Northern Trains usually runs nearly 2,000 services a day to 540 stations across the North of England but is asking customers not to travel on its services between June 21 and 26 because of industrial action by the RMT

The entire rail network will affected by strikes planned for Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday June 21, 23 and 25.

Northern is currently working with Network Rail to agree what services it can operate.

Northern Trains is urging people not to travel later this month

But with the industry prioritising essential routes on mainlines into major cities, it is expecting to run a very limited timetable.

The firm is suggesting customers not travel on the strike dates and, wherever possible, not on those in-between either, as the the timing of the strike action will have a knock-on effect with disruption of operations and shift patterns and displacement of trains across the network.

Details of the services able to run will be released as soon as possible. Customers can visit northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes for the latest advice and information.

Northern chief operating officer Tricia Williams said: “Our ability to get customers where they want to be will be significantly impacted and our advice, regrettably, is simply not to travel during the week of strike action.