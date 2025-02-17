Recruitment firm's charity quiz night attracts hundreds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Card Recruitment is thrilled to announce the success of its recent charity quiz night, held to raise funds for The Teesside Charity.

The event, which took place on Thursday 6th February, saw an impressive turnout of over 200 attendees, forming 44 teams from various businesses and organisations across Tees Valley and the North East.

The evening was filled with excitement and camaraderie as participants competed in a friendly yet competitive atmosphere. The highlight of the night was the announcement of the winning team, Unity World, who demonstrated exceptional North East knowledge.

In addition to the quiz, the event featured a charity silent auction, which contributed significantly to the fundraising efforts. Thanks to the generosity of attendees and donors, the event successfully raised over £6,000 for The Teesside Charity. This brings their total fundraising efforts to nearly £26,000 since the quiz started in 2017.

Names from left to right: Connor Scotchbrook from Unity World, Chris Thomas from Unity World, Heather Brinsley from Unity World, Dale Waring from Unity World, Paul Card from Paul Card Recruitment, Gavin Scotchbrook from Unity World, Michael Long from Unity World, and the quiz master Stephen Downey

As well as a huge thanks to everyone who attended, Paul Card Recruitment would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the following individuals and organisations for their generous prize donations:

Peter Scott, Scot Bros: Middlesbrough Football Club (MFC) Matchday Executive Box hospitality

Rockliffe Hall: Overnight Stay for 2 with Bed and Breakfast

MFC: Two Tickets for MFC Legends Lounge and a Signed MFC Away Shirt

Gerard May, HMH Civils: Four Ball golf vouchers at Wynyard Golf Club

Peter Kenyon, Ramsdens: Two pendant necklace and earring sets

Tania Cooper, Steel Bender: Four Ball golf vouchers at Seaton Carew Golf Club and Four Tickets to Open Jar Festival

Nick Scott, Foot Asylum: £250 Foot Asylum Voucher

Andrew Bruce, Mackinnon Bruce International: Four Ball golf vouchers at Rudding Park Golf Club

Chris Graham, Golf Breaks: Four Ball golf vouchers at Tynemouth Golf Club

Paul Card, managing director of Paul Card Recruitment, expressed his gratitude, saying, "We are overwhelmed by the support and generosity of everyone involved. The funds raised will make a significant impact on The Teesside Charity and the vital work they do in our local community."

About The Teesside Charity: The Teesside Charity is a registered charity dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families in the Tees Valley area. Established by Teessiders for Teessiders, the charity focuses on bridging the gap between those in need and those who can help.

Over the past 13 years, The Teesside Charity has donated more than £5 million to support local causes, positively impacting over 80,000 people in the region. The charity's initiatives include funding community groups and facilities that promote social cohesion, supporting mental health programs, and incentivising local employers to recruit and train apprentices.

Through various events and fundraising efforts, The Teesside Charity continues to make a significant difference in the community.