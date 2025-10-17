A brewery’s new beers are named in honour of the firm’s brewer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Electrician Anthony Sewell and gas engineer Scott Borthwick forged successful careers in construction before deciding to take on an additional new challenge together by buying Hartlepool’s Crafty Monkey Brewery Co.

Their first new creation, Baylin Lager, is named after brewery manager and brewer James Baylin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike mass-market lagers which can be produced in under a week, Baylin is fermented naturally for three weeks or more to produce a full-flavoured lager that drinkers describe as “how lager used to taste”.

Anthony Sewell, left, with James Baylin and Crafty Monkey Brewery's new beers.

Anthony explained: “When James perfected the recipe, we knew we had something special.

“He joked that in 50 years everyone would still be drinking it so we named it after him.

"That’s the difference here. We celebrate the people behind the beer, not just the brand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James has since been honoured with a second beer, Blonde, James Blonde, making him one of the few brewers in the country with two products named after him.

For Anthony and Scott, the Burn Road brewery is about more than just beer.

No chemicals are added to speed up the brewing process, just water, malt, hops and yeast.

Anthony said: “Every business we’ve run has taught us the same lesson. You’ve got to do things properly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cut corners, and it comes back to bite you. We’d rather take our time, keep control and know that every pint we serve is something we’re proud of.”

Demand is growing steadily with a new brewing kit on its way from Singapore to help scale up production.

With a new brewer starting in the next couple of weeks, Crafty Monkey Brewing Co is a tight-knit team with big ambitions.

Talks are underway with larger distributors in a bid to see Baylin Lager and its sister beers available across the North East and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony added: “Whether you’re building houses or brewing beer, the principles are the same.

"Work hard, do it properly and put people at the heart of it.

"If we stick to that, we know the business will grow and the beer will keep tasting right.”

Crafty Monkey was founded in an Elwick farm out building in 2018 by friends Pat Garrett and Gary Olvanhill.