The Elephant Rock amphitheatre won the Value Award at the Constructing Excellence North East Awards which promote and celebrate construction projects across the region.

The project to restore the area, which dates back to the late 1800s, was designed by Hartlepool Borough Council and the town company Seymour Civil Engineering carried out the work as the principal contractor.

The win comes after the project also recently won an award for Best Small Project at the ICE (Institution of Civil Engineers) North East awards.

People watching a circus performer at the newly-renovated Elephant Rock event space during the Queen's Jubilee celebrations. Picture by FRANk REID

Councillor Mike Young, Chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, hailed the latest win as “another amazing achievement for everyone involved in the project”.

He added: “Winning this award on the back of our previous one is not only an outstanding achievement but a true testament to the hard work and dedication of all those involved to revitalise the historic site.”

Located on the promenade next to the Heugh Battery Museum, the Elephant Rock is named after the ancient limestone rock landmark that was visible from the spot before much of it collapsed into the sea after a storm in 1891.

The council redeveloped it to once again hold open air performances, community events and activities, as it did in the past.

During the recent jubilee celebrations, it hosted a screening of the Platinum Party at the Palace as well as circus performers.