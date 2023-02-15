The consultation events are being held in Greatham.

Town organisation Hartlepower is holding two upcoming events next week.

The first is on Wednesday, February 22, and will be held at Greatham Community Centre, Front Street, from 9am to noon.

Another is taking place on Saturday, February 25, at the Bull and Dog, in High Street, between 2pm and 6pm.

Hartlepower will be joined at the event by associates from energy company Utilita to discuss renewable energy for your home.

Representatives for this July’s Hartlepool Tall Ships Race will also be there looking for people to sign up as volunteers.

Every person who completes a consultation form will be entered into a free prize draw to win one of the several prizes up for grabs.

