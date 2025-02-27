Saica Packaging on the Oakesway Industrial Estate, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Construction of a new £10 million warehouse facility has begun in Hartlepool as part of at an international business’s ambitious growth plans.

The facility at corrugated cardboard packaging solutions firm Saica Pack on the town’s Oakesway industrial estate will store up to 9,000 pallets – more than double the typical capacity of warehouses in the region.

Parent company Saica Group says the major investment will serve as a "strategic hub” for Saica Pack’s long-term growth plans, offering further capacity for sheet and converted corrugated products.

It will also help it meet the growing demands of customers nationwide and support local jobs.

Work has started on a new warehouse at Saica Packaging as part of a £10m investment by the business. Picture by FRANK REID

A key feature of the new warehouse will be its integration of renewable energy, including solar panels, expected to generate up to 10% of the plant’s total energy needs.

Riccardo Tonelli, Saica Pack Northeast regional director, said: “This investment in Hartlepool is a key milestone in Saica’s long-term commitment to the region.

"It reflects our deep commitment to delivering exceptional service, enhancing our operational efficiency, and creating sustainable solutions for our customers.

"By integrating renewable energy and supporting local employment, we’re not just expanding our business – but strengthening our foundation for decades of growth and progress.”

The space will also feature a dedicated area for the logistics team and a resting zone for drivers to boost efficiency and support across operations.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen welcomed the project stating: "This £10 million investment is a fantastic boost for Hartlepool, creating new opportunities and showcasing a strong commitment to our region.

"With its focus on renewable energy and local employment, this project reinforces what we’re all about – growing our economy in a way that supports our people and our planet.

"I’m proud to see global leaders like Saica doubling down on their presence here and I look forward to seeing this state-of-the-art facility take shape.”

Construction started in January and is set to continue throughout the year.

Once completed, Saica says the new facility will improve its delivery capabilities and further strengthen its mission to deliver “innovative and sustainable packaging solutions”.

The Spanish-based business has operations around the world specialising in packaging and waste management solutions.