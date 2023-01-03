Yorkshire-based Almscliffe-Dhesi Group (ADG) has submitted plans to Durham County Council for a new centre on the former Vauxhall Car dealership site off Passfield

Way, in a move it says would create up to 100 full and part-time jobs.

High-profile tenants already signed up for the 13,027sqft sq ft development include national retailers Sainsbury’s, Tanning Shop, Cooplands, and Domino’s.

A computer image of how the site will look

‘We have been absolutely delighted with the response’

Further units are still available, with 1,250-2,561 sq ft of retail space.

Neil Creeney, who owns and runs ADG with business partner Bal Singh, said the proposals had met with a positive response during consultation: “If approved, this exciting development should be completed by Christmas 2023 and would make shopping much more convenient for local residents,” he said.

“The development is within walking distance for many and including 68 car parking spaces, with a provision of accessible bays, and eight electric vehicle charging points.

‘Many local people would like to see the site developed’

“We have been absolutely delighted with the response to our pre-application consultation and we would like to take this opportunity to thank respondents for providing us with supportive comments.

“We’re really encouraged by the response that we received with more than 80 per cent of respondents in favour of the plans.

“It is clear that many local people would like to see the site developed and that there is definitely a demand for the proposed facilities in the area.”

Sainsbury’s Property Director Patrick Dunne said the firm was ‘delighted’ to have been chosen to be part of the redevelopment project: “We carefully design and fit out our

stores to suit the needs of local customers and we hope a new store for Peterlee will help nearby residents do more of their shopping closer to home,” he said.

“We plan to build on the success of our existing store to the north of this development, which will continue to serve the local community alongside the new store once it opens.”

