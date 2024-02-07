SeAH Wind recruitment drive for hundreds of jobs at huge Teesworks plant is coming to Hartlepool
SeAH Wind Ltd has started a large-scale drive to fill hundreds of positions at its huge monopile manufacturing facility on the Teesworks site.
It will produce steel tubes that are driven into the seabed for SeAH’s UK off shore wind farms.
Recruitment events are being held around the region including in Hartlepool.
It will take place on Wednesday, February 28, at Community Hub Central, in York Road, Hartlepool, from 10am–11am.
Positions available include welders, platers, roll ending machine operatives, mechanical and electrical technicians, supervisors, and general operatives.
There will also be further roles available with the quality, health and safety, commercial, HR, procurement, finance and administration departments.
The event has been organised with the help of the Teesworks Skills Academy and candidates will be able to find out more about SeAH Wind and how to apply.
Reserve a spot at www.eventbrite.com/cc/seah-wind-recruitment-events-3009269 or for more details visit https://hire.jtgo.co.uk/seahwind/