Beach huts have reopened ahead of the half-term holidays after new life was breathed into them.

Combining her love of dogs with her affection for Seaton Carew, Lisa Neville recently began leasing eight beach huts on Seaton Carew promenade from Hartlepool Borough Council.

She is using one for her existing dog treats and accessories business, K9Carew, while actively marketing the others as traditional beach huts.

Lisa said: “My interest in the huts was sparked over the summer when they were taken over for the six-week school summer holidays by the council’s community hubs service.

Lisa Neville, left, with Hartlepool Borough Council leader Councillor Pam Hargreaves, at Lisa's new dog treat and accessories business at Seaton Carew.

"I spent every day there with my business – I had previously been operating from a stall on Billingham market – and I fell in love with the huts and their location, resulting in my decision to lease them.”

After growing up in Seaton Carew, Lisa moved elsewhere in town before returning to care for her mum.

Now, following the deaths of both of her parents, she still lives in the family home.

She added: “I have a real sentimental link to Seaton Carew so I am delighted to be given this opportunity with the beach huts and I have a real determination to make a success of it.”

Current autumn/winter beach hut hire charges are £15 per half a weekday, £25 per weekday and £30 for a weekend.

Lisa is also promoting a “half-term special” of £20 per weekday and £25 per day at a weekend.

Charges are inclusive of electricity, tea, coffee and sugar, crockery, deckchairs, beach towels and plastic buckets and spades.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, the leader of the council, said: “This is a real success story and one that stems from an idea I had after walking past the beach huts one day.

"They were empty and looking a bit dilapidated at the time so over the summer we opened them up and gave lots of organisations and businesses the opportunity to use them.

"As a result, they have now been taken on by Lisa and become a real local asset.

“We have breathed new life into the huts and this is a really positive example of the council working in partnership with the business sector and the local community.”

For information about beach hut hire, email [email protected], call 07876858716 or visit www.seatoncarewbeachhuts.co.uk .