See the Hartlepool solicitors giving their time free to Help Alice House Hospice during October's Make A Will Month
Alice House Hospice’s Make a Will Month encourages people to put their affairs in order while helping the hospice at the same time.
Law firms TMJ Legal Services, Evans & Co, Smith & Graham and Essential Wills have agreed to donate their time free with their fee going directly to Alice House.
Nicola Winwood, In Memory Fundraiser at Alice Hospice, said: “It is of great importance to have a will so that your wishes are carried out after your death and to ensure that your family are looked after.
"This is an opportunity to do just that whilst also supporting a vital local charity which provides care and support to people suffering from incurable illnesses.”
Fees are £180 for a single will or £300 for a double will and the offer runs throughout October.
Appointments are limited so to book contact Nicola on [email protected] or (01429) 855555.