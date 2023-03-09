See what a landmark electric vehicle charging development on outskirts of Hartlepool would look like
People are being asked for their views on a proposed development on the outskirts of Hartlepool for a large electric vehicle charging and linked solar farm.
Sustainable energy business GRIDSERVE is considering creating an Electric Forecourt® and hybrid solar farm covering 216 acres at Whelly Hill Farm, near Sheraton and the A19.
It could see up to 45 ultra rapid EV charging bays making it the largest number of public chargers in one location anywhere in the UK.
The proposal also includes a coffee shop, convenience retail and an airport-style lounge.
Before submitting a planning application to Hartlepool Borough Council, the company is hosting a virtual consultation and says it welcomes feedback from the community.
GRIDSERVE says the development will “offer the world’s fastest charging rates”, charging a typical electric vehicle in under 30 minutes, putting Hartlepool “at the forefront of the low-carbon transport revolution”.
The linked solar farm and a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) would provide zero carbon energy for the whole site and also support the local grid, says the company.
Raoul Tufnell, chief development officer at GRIDSERVE, said: “By developing this state-of-the-art Electric Forecourt® and an adjacent solar farm in Hartlepool, we will be supporting Durham County and the UK to tackle air pollution, encourage low-carbon transport and meet climate targets.
"The site supports the grid with UK generated solar and on-site batteries, while offering a solution that is future proofed to support the mass uptake of electric vehicles.
“By investing in grid infrastructure and new solar energy capacity at this site, GRIDSERVE will be able to deliver dependable, clean, low-cost energy that materially improves the cost of owning and running an EV.”
The proposed Hartlepool project is one of 100 such developments planned by GRIDSERVE across the UK that aim to make charging electric vehicles better and easier than using petrol stations.
A website for the Hartlepool development adds it would include a specialist allocation for disabled EV drivers and commercial EV charging bays to accommodate buses and HGVs.
GRIDSERVE says if approved, the project will support County Durham’s plans for an 80% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and to be carbon neutral by 2045.
For more information and take part in the consultation, go to www.gridserve.com/hartlepool