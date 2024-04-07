Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tunstall Court, off The Parade in West Park, is being marketed by the town’s Collier Estates agency.

The site for sale comprises approximately five and a half acres of land where the former Tunstall Court building stood for over a hundred years before being demolished in 2014.

The land was granted planning permission by Hartlepool Borough Council the same year for 14 large executive homes and associated works, but has since lapsed.

Tunstall Court pictured in 2007 after falling into decline.

Collier Estates says the site, adjacent to Ward Jackson Park, represents an “exceptional development opportunity” within a prestigious area.

It states: “The site was formerly the home of the prestigious and indulgently lavish abode of Tunstall Court built in 1899, which was demolished in recent years following its decline into derelict status.

"The 5.5 acre site is now predominately grassed and vegetated which is an ideal starting point for development works.

“This is a rare opportunity to purchase this exclusive land holding which has been coveted by many for years.”

The Tunstall Court site is now overgrown.

They add any buyer would need to apply for fresh planning permission for any intended development work.

The website Hartlepool History Then and Now records that Tunstall Court was originally built for Hartlepool businessman and politician Christopher Furness.

It had a swimming pool, large ballroom and the staircase and windows were decorated with motifs of the various ships built in Hartlepool and trades of the town.

In the 1920s it was used as a sports club before being acquired by Hartlepool council in around 1950 and used for educational purposes, including a training centre and pre-school during the 1980’s.

After passing back into private hands it stood empty for a number of years during which time it fell into decline attracting vandals.

The fire brigade was called out to it numerous times.

A previous council report noted: “With the levels of maintenance decreasing steadily and notable increases in vandalism and anti-social behaviour, the condition of the court and its grounds has significantly declined.”