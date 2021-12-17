Specialist Hartlepool hair and beauty academy offers new training courses

Bella Marie Training Academy, owned by Gemma Lowery and Amy McKenna, launched in 2017 and has expanded into Hartlepool at the Marina.

The academy specialises in hair, beauty, barbering, nails and make-up, offering commercial and government funded courses for people of all levels and abilities.

Bella Marie will be taking on a new intake of trainees next month, offering a opportunities to learn the skills of the hair and beauty trade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemma Lowery (left) and Amy McKenna Directors of Bella Man Training Academy Ltd look on as barbering assistant Gina Ioannou Shaves the face of barbering assistant Anthony Lupton Picture by FRANK REID

Co-owner Gemma, who also launched the Bradley Lowery Foundation to honour Bradley, who died aged seven after a courageous battle with neuroblastoma cancer, said: “It’s really important for young people or people wanting a career change to have opportunities like this.

"In this day and age there’s a lot of competition out there in regards to getting jobs and with this industry it’s very up and coming so it’s vital for people to have the chance to learn more.

“We pride ourselves on not just being somewhere for people to come and train but where learners can build their confidence, improve their mental health and meet friends as well as gaining a recognised qualification.”

The academy will also help trainees in boosting their confidence around getting a job and offer training in CV writing.

Gemma Lowery (left) and Amy McKenna Directors of Bella Man Training Academy Ltd. Picture by FRANK REID

Bella Marie Training Academy started with just one room and one course in 2017 and has now expanded to have two academies in Seaham, one in Sunderland and now Hartlepool.

Gemma and Amy have been friends for more than 10 years, first meeting while working together for the NHS before deciding to join forces and launch the venture.

Following completion of a beauty course of your choosing, Bella Marie Training Academy also looks to empower students in order to allow them to create their own profitable compan.

It also offers vital guidance to get up and running in the world of business.

Anyone interested in signing up for a training course should contact the academy on 0191 7102520 or via email at [email protected]

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.