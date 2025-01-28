Stockton slimmer Claire Powell loses three-and-a-half stones and launches new Slimming World group in Norton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing three-and-a-half stones is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Claire Powell from Stockton has now trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire.

Now she is taking over the Slimming World group at the Glebe community Centre, Norton, Stockton on Wednesday, January 29 at 5.30pm

Claire says: “When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started. After losing over three stones and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost my weight without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group.

"As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.

"Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

“Before joining Slimming World, I’d tried so many different ways to lose weight, but I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate. Since joining a group in Stockton in last year, I’ve never looked back!

''My health wasn't the best. I was suffering with blood pressure and my confidence was at rock bottom. I found myself avoiding social occasions and just not liking what I saw when I looked in the mirror."

Making the decision to join a group was the turning point for Claire and she's never looked back!

“I’ve never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you’re never hungry and so you don’t feel like you’re missing out.

"Me and my husband eat the same meals, we cook together, plan together and shop together! Meals like spaghetti bolognese and curries remain firm favourites and this has simply changed my relationship with food,” says Claire

“Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic physical activity support programme helps members build activity into their daily routine at their own pace. Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car. I love swimming and now find I can swim 40 lengths easily.

"I like me again," Claire says. "And I love going out and clothes shopping too! For anyone feeling like I did I would just say come along to group."

Claire’s Slimming World group will be held at The Glebe Community Centre, Norton Stockton every Wednesday at 5.30pm.

For more information or to join Claire’s group either pop along or call her on 07947306629