Summer festivities kick off at Amazon in Darlington

Employees from Amazon in Darlington attended the site’s annual summer celebration this week with their friends and families.

The festivities mark the end of a busy period for Amazon colleagues delivering smiles for people across the UK.

Attendees marked the occasion with fairground rides, bouncy castles and live music entertainment arranged as a thank you to the team for going above and beyond in their work for customers throughout the year.

Shellby Brown, a team member at Amazon in Darlington who attended the summer party, spoke about the event:

“Today was one of the best summer celebrations yet. We had a blast on the fairground rides and I’m very thankful to my colleagues who organised everything. It’s always nice to know our work together is appreciated, and a chance to celebrate all we’ve achieved in the first half of the year is welcomed.”

McKenzie Sacchet, General Manager at Amazon in Darlington, added: “Our summer party is a highlight in the calendar for us, and an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to inclusion and fun in our workplace. Our team thoroughly enjoyed bringing their friends and families along, which definitely added to the excitement. Here’s to a brilliant day that will set us up for a fantastic second half of the year.”

