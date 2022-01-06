Support group's call to be your own boss after record numbers take plunge

Last year, East Durham Business Service (EDBS) helped record numbers of people set up on their own after the coronavirus pandemic gave them the free time to think about whether self-employment could work for them.

Now, as the country continues to operate in a Covid-climate, the organisation is reminding people that help is available if they have an idea that they think could be turned into a viable business.

Support from EDBS – which is based in Peterlee – includes one-to-one introductory sessions, business planning workshops, and sessions themed around marketing and finance which give people a good starting point as they work towards becoming their own boss.

The EDBS team, from left, Sandra Wardle, Denise Fielding, Hina Joshi and Christine Foster.

Hina Joshi, a business adviser at EDBS, said: “In 2021 we helped dozens of people into self-employment with many of them seeing their new ventures grow during the course of the year.

“It’s so rewarding for people who have genuine aspirations to run their own business take the first steps towards setting up, and with our help there’s every chance they can make that business work.”

She added: “There is no time like the present to think about whether self-employment could be for you. It’s the start of a new year, when many of us are putting plans in place and targets for the coming months.

“Why not give us a call. That initial meeting could give you a better idea if being your own boss is something that could work for you.”

Hina added: “We have a proven track record of helping people launch successful businesses, many of whom go on to become tenants at the Novus Business Centre once their venture is set up and established.

“Pretty much every successful business started with one person who had a vision – who’s to say that with the right guidance you couldn’t do the same.”

The new-start help offered by EDBS is through the Enterprise Support in the North East programme through the European Regional Development Fund.