Tees-based luxury bathroom brand, Haddon, selects Climb & Conquer

L-R Mike Manders, Shane Parkins, George Manders and Cameron Keegan-Wood

Durham-headquartered remote digital marketing agency, Climb & Conquer, has been selected by Haddon, a British retailer of luxury bathrooms and accessories, to handle all aspects of digital performance across SEO, PPC and Klaviyo, as part of a five-figure investment by the challenger brand.

Following an initial performance audit earlier this year, the agency was asked to participate in a competitive pitch process for retained ownership of these three key performance channels and won the contract. Work began in March 2025. The Haddon team was looking for an “ambitious and straight-talking digital marketing partner”, and that’s what they saw in Shane Parkins and the Climb & Conquer team.

Haddon, founded in 2024 by CEO Mike Manders, a highly experienced specialist in luxury bathroom products who previously headed up Lusso Stone, strives to be a premier destination for bathrooms and homeware. It offers exquisite stone baths, luxury vanity units, taps, showers, home accessories, designer fixtures, and more.

Founded in Teesside, Haddon is an English heritage bathroom brand built on the foundations of the finest quality, expert craftsmanship, and timeless design. Inspired by the enduring elegance of British design traditions, it creates bathroom pieces that blend classic beauty with modern functionality.

The brand is one of a handful of clients to have moved onto Climb & Conquer’s new “Performance Hub” offering. In this offering, the agency handles cross-channel strategy and delivery across Organic and Paid Search and Klaviyo.

Climb & Conquer founder, Shane Parkins, spoke of this recent win and his hopes for the partnership, saying:

“Mike, George and the Haddon team are on a mission to revolutionise the luxury bathroom & homewares market, offering premium British-designed and crafted bathroom products and accessories that truly stand the test of time. We’re delighted to be supporting them with their digital performance across all channels. We are already seeing phenomenal growth, with some of their highest order values to date directly attributable to our activity.

Beyond this, they’re a fantastic local success story, and we’re looking forward to helping them maximise every growth angle to showcase the Haddon brand and its products far and wide.”

Mike Manders, CEO & Founder of Haddon, added:

“I was immediately impressed with the approach from Climb & Conquer, thanks to their open and transparent approach and immediate understanding of what my team and I are aiming to achieve with Haddon in terms of both the brand and commercial goals.

Progress across all channels has been encouraging so far, and we’re looking forward to achieving great things throughout our ongoing partnership with Shane and the team, as we strive to establish Haddon further as a leading luxury English heritage bathroom brand.”

Climb & Conquer recently won the New Agency to Watch award at the 2025 Northern Digital Awards and was included in Prolific North’s list of Independent Agencies to Watch for 2024.