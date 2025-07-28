Tees cabling company expands in new premises

Hartlepool Cable Services, set up just three years ago, and supported by UKSE, is going from strength to strength following a move into larger premises.

Hartlepool Cable Services is now working on a fast-growing number of major projects across the UK that are seeking out its expertise in installing and jointing heavy duty HV and LV cables.

Lee Douglas started the company in a small office at UKSE’s Innovation Centre in Hartlepool in 2022 and has praised the Centre as ‘a brilliant place to grow your business’.

“UKSE has been there for us not only with office and workshop space but also with a five-figure unsecured loan that enabled us to expand the team and meet increased demand,” he said. “Mike McKenna at Inspire Financial Management introduced us to UKSE and they have all provided invaluable support to help get the business where it is today.”

(From left) Mike McKenna of Inspire Financial Management and Peter Taylor, UKSE's Business Development Manager with Danni Douglas, Lee Douglas and Ian Varley at Hartlepool Cable Services new premises.

Lee brought more than 30 years of experience and expertise in the sector to his business. Recent appointments have included Contracts Manager Ian Varley and Chris Twizell, Health and Safety Adviser along with Lee’s daughter Danni looking after the administration and a team of 55 individual sub-contractors now servicing projects across the UK.

Hartlepool, Cable Services works alongside major electrical engineering contactors on projects at data and distribution centres, major office blocks and hospitals as well as in the rail, construction and water treatment sectors.

“We are increasingly involved with larger projects,” said Lee Douglas, “that currently include a waste to energy project in Cheshire which is our largest one to date. We are settled into our new premises in Billingham which provide nearly ten times the space we had previously, so we have the scope to continue growing.”

Peter Taylor of UKSE, the Tata Steel business-support subsidiary now in its 50th year, said: “The growth of Hartlepool Cable Services has shown that our confidence in Lee and his business was well-placed. The unsecured loan we provided was repaid early, the business has quickly outgrown our Innovation Centre and it has been very rewarding to see it prove such a success.”

Mike McKenna, Director, Inspire Financial Management, said: “From the very beginning we had confidence that Lee could quickly grow the business, but the speed of growth has exceeded our expectations.

“It’s a pleasure to assist Lee in growing his business, and it is great to be involved in a success story from start up. We have no doubt that, with Lee’s continued hard work, the business will continue to grow and engage more local skilled workers in the future.”

Details of UKSE’s support for businesses is at www.ukse.co.uk or call 01642 777 777.