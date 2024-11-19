Teesside based mechanical and electrical company heads for major growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

JH Mechanical & Electrical, a family-run business led by husband and wife duo John and Heather Heward, is set for significant expansion after securing new contracts and investment, which could see the company double in size over the coming years.

The company that started as a ‘man with a van’ now employs 44 people and has recently secured a major long term contract with North Yorkshire Council, as well as securing second and third term contract renewals with clients such as the Northern Education Trust, Newcastle University, Teesside University and Vision Academy Learning Trust.

The new contract wins will result in further investment in the company infrastructure and its workforce, creating an additional 10 jobs in the coming few years.

To support this growth and job creation, JH Mechanical & Electrical secured a six-figure loan from NPIF II-FW Capital Debt Finance.

Heather Heward, finance director, said: “Both the new contracts and the renewal of existing contracts are testament to our commitment to quality and to delivering a quality service on time and on budget. The investment secured from FW Capital Debit Finance will allow us to continue investing in our people as we grow.”

Established in 2013, the company has an ethos of being the best company to work for and to work with. JH Mechanical and Electrical focuses on creating a positive work environment, where people feel empowered to seek opportunities for training and development to help them forge their future careers with the company. This commitment is fully embedded in the company culture, with the management team championing these values, having been supported to develop their own roles within the business.

Commenting on the growth of the company managing director John Heward, said: “We’re excited about the future. These successes allow us to reinvest in both our business and our people. Alongside expanding the team, we’ve launched a Managers Essentials training programme to help new managers transition from the site to the office, helping us retain experience and giving them to tools to succeed.”

John, who began his career as an apprentice, believes in the model and as such JH Mechanical and Electrical is dedicated to employee development, offering opportunities to both young and mature apprentices. The company’s success can be attributed to John and Heather’s commitment to employee education and career advancement opportunities.

This year, they have funded a technical degree for one employee, hired two new mature mechanical apprentices who start their courses this year and upskilled three existing staff in commercial gas through NETA.

As the company continues to grow, John and Heather remain focused on expanding into new regions, enhancing their team and reinvesting in both the business and the community, recently sponsoring local kickboxer Marlie Corbyn as she competes in the world championships.