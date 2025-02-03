Teesside solicitor joins leading North East law firm

North East-based leading law firm for businesses, Muckle LLP, has appointed Teesside-born Joe Millar as a solicitor to its award-winning Real Estate team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Muckle Real Estate team is one of the largest commercial property practices in the region and has been named Insider’s Property Law Firm of the Year four times, most recently in 2023 and 2024.

Joe brings valuable experience in residential and commercial property from his time at a major UK law firm in Leeds. Now returning to his Teesside roots, Joe will play a key role in strengthening Muckle’s Real Estate services across the North East and Teesside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Real Estate team already serves a wide range of clients in Teesside including Teesside International Airport, Tees Valley Combined Authority and FW Capital. With the addition of new team members, Muckle is set to further enhance its offerings in the region.

Joe Millar & Jonathan Combe

Joe said: "I’ve always been really interested in property—it was one of the first areas I got into after finishing my LPC masters degree at Leeds Beckett. I kept building on that experience while working as a Chartered Legal Executive before finally qualifying as a solicitor last year.

"I joined Muckle because I was ready for a change. The firm’s wide range of high-quality work and its strong commitment to supporting and valuing its people were what drew me here."

“The team at Muckle is really approachable and knowledgeable, and there’s always a good atmosphere in the office. It feels good to be back in the North East, serving clients in a region I know and love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Combe, Partner and Head of Real Estate, said: “We’re delighted to start the new year by welcoming Joe to the team. His background in property and knowledge of the area will be invaluable in supporting clients across both the public and private sectors.

“We’re always exploring ways to develop and enhance the services we can provide. We’re excited to see the positive impact Joe will have in driving our real estate practice forward.”