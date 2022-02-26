Teesside told to expect controlled explosion at Able UK's Hartlepool port - although weather could delay scheduled blast

The warning was issued by bosses at Able Seaton Port, near the mouth of the river, which is preparing for the final stage of a major project to decommission a 17,000-tonne offshore structure.

According to managers for the site a “controlled ‘drop’ using explosive devices” has been planned for Monday, February 28.

However, households have also been advised this schedule could be changed at short notice.

Able UK, Seaton Port.

In a statement, the firm said: “The explosion, again subject to the prevailing wind, is expected to be heard across the surrounding area and Abe UK is providing advance warnings to neighbouring businesses.

“In the event of any weather-related delays Able UK will review suitable future alternative opportunities on a daily basis.”

In 2020 it was announced the facility was in line for set for a £1.5 million cash boost after winning huge wind farm contract.

