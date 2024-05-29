Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new study into the potential economic benefits a multi-billion pound nuclear power station project in Hartlepool could bring to the region has been commissioned.

X-energy UK Holdings, which is spearheading a proposed Advanced Modular Reactor Plant in the borough, has commissioned Teesside University to assess the opportunities around jobs, skills, supply chain contracts, and investment.

The energy firm is proposing to build its Xe-100 advanced modular reactor plant by the early 2030s next to Hartlepool’s existing nuclear power station on Brenda Road which is scheduled to close this decade.

Early estimates indicate the X-energy project at Hartlepool would directly employ hundreds of people when operational, as well as several thousand construction workers, and more in the wider supply chain.

A proposed new advanced modular reactor plant is hoped to be build on land next to the existing EDF Hartlepool Power Station. Picture by FRANK REID

The study is part of a £6.68 million programme funded by X-energy, and by the government which awarded the firms £3.34 million in April from the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero’s Future Nuclear Enabling Fund.

Minister for Nuclear and Renewables, Andrew Bowie, said: “Advanced modular reactors are the future of nuclear technology, with the ability to generate clean reliable power for homes and heat to decarbonise industry.

“New nuclear projects could provide jobs and investment for local communities across the UK, and we look forward to seeing the benefits of a potential new nuclear plant in Hartlepool.”

Speaking before the general election was called, Hartlepool Borough Council Leader Cllr Brenda Harrison said: "This exciting project has the potential to bring with it a significant number of jobs and huge investment to our town.

Professor Matthew Cotton from Teesside University will lead a study into the potential economic benefits of a new nuclear plant in Hartlepool.

"It is encouraging to see that this study has now commenced, and we look forward to working further with them to unlock the significant potential benefits that this project could have for Hartlepool and the wider region.”

Professor Matthew Cotton, of Teesside University, who will lead the study, said: “The proposed nuclear power plant at Hartlepool represents a massive capital investment in the Tees Valley and it is vital to understand what that impact will look like.”

The assessment will also examine the potential wider impacts, including contributions to meeting the government’s net zero targets.