Ten pictures from Hartlepool’s annual Workers’ Memorial Day Remembrance Service

The event in Christ Church on April 28 was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony outside in Church Square at the Workers’ Memorial.

As well as honouring those killed or maimed at work, the day also aims to raise awareness among employers of the importance of effective health and safety procedures.

Edwin Jeffries, the president of Hartlepool Trades Union Council, said: ““On Workers’ Memorial Day, as our slogan for the event each year reminds us, we Remember the Dead and Fight for the Living.”

1. Solemn words The Rev Andrew Craig addresses the gathering outside the service. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Floral tribute A wreath is carried outside Christ Church. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. 'We remember' Councillor Rob Cook places a wreath on behalf of the people of Hartlepool. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. In loving memory A wreath in memory of Stephen Summerside, of Sunderland, who was killed in an industrial accident in 2016, is carried by relatives. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales