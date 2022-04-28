Ten pictures from Hartlepool’s annual Workers’ Memorial Day Remembrance Service

The event in Christ Church on April 28 was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony outside in Church Square at the Workers’ Memorial.
As well as honouring those killed or maimed at work, the day also aims to raise awareness among employers of the importance of effective health and safety procedures.
Edwin Jeffries, the president of Hartlepool Trades Union Council, said: ““On Workers’ Memorial Day, as our slogan for the event each year reminds us, we Remember the Dead and Fight for the Living.”
