Occupants of Hartlepool Enterprise Centre, in Brougham Terrace, received an email from Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs telling them it is due to be put on the market as part of efforts to bridge an £11million budget shortfall.

The council has stressed it proposes to sell the building as a going concern and for it to continue in its current use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But some tenants have expressed concerns of what it could eventually mean for their terms and conditions and also worry that a buyer may not be found.

Hartlepool Enterprise Centre is home to 47 units.

The council is due to put the building up for sale soon.

Musician Mick Donnelly, who runs a music academy at the enterprise centre, said: “I would rather we didn’t have this dangling over our heads just as we’re getting back on our feet after the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully they will get a new tenant that will run it as a business and carry on as office lets.”

Dennis Wake, who teaches the craft of woodturning on site, said: “It’s sad. I understand there will be a condition that the new tenant have got to run it as a commercial unit which it is at the moment.

Mick Donnelly runs a music academy at the enterprise centre. Picture by FRANk REID

“My main worry would be if the rent got to a point where I could not afford to stay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Hunt, who runs Rusty Spokes Bicycle Repairs and Servicing, was also surprised at first when he heard the news of the sale.

But he said: “The time scale gives me a lot of time to prepare. I’m not worried.

Dennis Wake of Woodturning Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There could be cause for concern but I won’t know until it changes hands. The big question is will they find a buyer for something this size?”

A council spokesperson said: “The council is facing significant ongoing budget and inflationary pressures and the sale of Hartlepool Enterprise Centre is part of the programme of savings for 2023-24 agreed by full council last month.

"It is important to note, however, that we are proposing to sell it as a going concern, with a condition that it continues to be used as a business centre.”

The centre contains 47 units although the number of current tenants is unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad