The Pulverised Coal Injection (PCI) plant at Redcar, which was visible from the south of Hartlepool, including Seaton Carew, was brought down in an explosive demolition on Wednesday morning (October 19).

It was the latest in a series of structures on the former Redcar steelworks site to be razed to the ground as part of the Teesworks South Tees Development Corporation scheme.

The huge facility was built in 2013 and blew finely powdered coal into the centre of the blast furnace to make the steelmaking process more efficient.

The Pulverised Coal Injection (PCI) plant, near the Redcar Blast Furnace is demolished.

Wednesday’s blast was felt for miles, including in parts of the town.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “As ever, being able to build at Teesworks and move forward with investors means we have to knock things down first and this is our next demolition to deliver.

“We’re on track to bring down all major former steelworks sites before the end of this year – and the terrific progress being made has seen us unlock hundreds of acres of land for development.

“This is one of the biggest, most complex and condensed demolition programmes to ever take place in the UK.

Redcar Steel Works viewed from The Green Seaton Carew following the demolition. Picture by FRANK REID

"But rest assured, this effort will be rewarded as thousands of good-quality, well-paid jobs in the cleaner, safer and healthier industries of the future begin to rise from this rubble.”

Workers from local firm Thompsons spent months cleaning the plant ready for its demolition on Wednesday.

