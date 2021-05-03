The Hartlepool business boss who is saying a special thanks to the Covid heroes
A Hartlepool business boss is saying thank you to Covid heroes in a very special way.
Steven Smith, who runs the Body Doctors fitness boot camp at the Domes, in Seaton Carew, is offering 20 per cent off all his fitness services to NHS staff.
It is not just a short term offer either. He explained: “When the boot camp opens up on the May 17 it will be a permanent 20% off for all NHS members, to thank them for everything they have done throughout Covid-19.”
The offer is also extended to emergency services workers with the police, fire brigade and ambulance service and Steven said: “It is for everything they have done during the lockdown.
"We have something like 40 or 50 members of the NHS and they are doing remarkable work. They already work full-time and then they do more hours.”
Body Doctors boot camp is just one of the businesses that Steven runs from the golf dome in Seaton Carew. He also has the town’s biggest pool table. It is 14ft long and 8ft wide and people can play on it.
For £20 an hour, players stand on the table and play a game known as ‘Footpool’ where they have to kick footballs into a pocket.
Steven’s ‘Drive and Putt’ centre at the golf dome also includes a nine-hole mini golf course, private driving range booths, snack bar and a childrens play area.
On top of that, Steven and his wife run a separate teepee hire business called Smiths Boutique Events. It supplies 19ft-wide teepees for hire complete with a cinema screen if needed.
Different teepees are available for people to choose to have in their garden. The Covid-safe business brings the teepee to a customer’s home and installs it – and takes it down at the end of the hire – without needing to have contact with anyone during the process.
Steven said: “The teepees business is flying. It started in February and we are fully booked until November and we are also taking bookings for next year.”
But Steven’s thoughts were with NHS workers and the way they have helped others.
He said: "It is remarkable what they have done for Hartlepool and for the people who have been affected by Covid.”