The Who are heading to Durham

The UK The Who Hits Back tour will see them play Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, on July 19, 2023, with a full orchestra and support from UB40 featuring Ali Campbell.

With shows from July 6-23, the tour will also see them perform in Hull, Edinburgh, London, Derby, Badminton, St Helens and Brighton.

Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and band will be performing music from throughout the band’s nearly 60-year career, including sections devoted to classic albums Tommy and Quadrophenia as well as other beloved Who tracks and songs from their 2019 WHO album, their first studio release in 13 years.

The Who perform at Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England as part of The Who's Moving On Tour in July 4, 2019.

The 2023 UK shows include Edinburgh Castle, the band’s first show in the Scottish capital in over 40 years as well as shows in Derby, their first since 1966, The O2 London, Durham and Brighton Cricket grounds.

The gigs follow last year’s highly acclaimed ‘The Who Hits Back’ tour of the US, where the band shared the stage with some of the finest orchestras in America.

The 2023 UK tour will feature The Who’s full live band comprised of guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls, along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder.

Performing with The Who and an orchestra had been a long-held ambition for singer Roger Daltrey.

He said: “Having not toured the UK for six years, it’s great that at this time of our careers we have the chance to go to places that are not on the usual touring map Edinburgh Castle and Derby, as well as the other cities across the country that we haven’t been to for decades, will make this very special for me.

"This opportunity will give our UK Who fans the chance to hear our current show, which, with the addition of an orchestra, takes our music to new heights.”

Pete Townshend said: “Roger initially christened this tour with an orchestra ‘Moving On!’ I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways.

"Taking risks, nothing to lose. I’m really looking forward to bringing this show to the UK.”

The Who are calling upon fans to add an optional £1 donation onto their ticket price at point of sale in support of Teenage Cancer Trust. Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey are longstanding supporters and Roger has been the driving force behind Teenage Cancer Trust’s Royal Albert Hall concerts since they began in 2000.

For more information visit www.teenagecancertrust.org

Tickets

General ticket prices for The Who Hits Back will be available to purchase from £66 with tickets ranging to £129.

With demand set to be high, Seat Unique Riverside will hold a special venue pre-sale on Thursday 2nd February at 10am with a link being sent out to 2023 members and T20 season ticket buyers enabling those who have bought for 2023 a chance to grab your tickets 24 hours ahead of on-sale.

Tickets will then go on general sale from 10am on Friday 3rd February.

They will be available at www.robomagicive.com or www.thewho.com

For hospitality tickets visit www.seatuniqueriverside-concerts.seatunique.com/