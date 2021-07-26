Top national award for Hartlepool business boss

Vikki Jackson-Smith receiving her award

Vikki Jackson-Smith, who has been at the helm of J&B Recycling since it was established in 1998 when she transformed her father’s fuel distribution company, has brought a National Businesswoman of the Year award back to town.

Vikki received the award in the medium sized firm category at the National Business Women’s Awards a glitzy ceremony at the Hilton in Wembley, London last week after it was postponed last year because of the pandemic.

She said: “It is such an honour to receive this award, especially after the challenges of the last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vikki Jackson-Smith

"J&B Recycling has operated 24/7 throughout the pandemic and our team have worked tirelessly. I am proud to be able to bring back this award for them.”

Vikki has worked incredibly hard to grow J&B into the leading waste management and specialist recycling provider it is today.

Along with her senior management team, Vikki has had to navigate the company and its employees through completely unprecedented times over the last year.

While many businesses closed their doors and adapted to home working, people continued to produce waste and the waste management process had to keep goin.

This meant the company changing the entire working environment to accommodate the workforce of almost 200 staff across its three sites.

J&B, based in Thomlinson Road, has increased its workforce during the pandemic and has also achieved its target of sustaining growth across the business for a fourth year running – testimony to Vikki’s ambitious plans and investment in processing equipment, facilities and staff training.

Mark Penny, commercial manager at J&B Recycling, said: “Vikki’s unique selling point has been to instill in every J&B employee the dedication to provide honest, quality customer service, saving customers money wherever possible and in some cases actually generating customers extra revenue through their partnership with the firm.

“Because of this, the company has a long standing, satisfied, customer base, who praise J&B for its outstanding service. Many customers have stayed loyal to the company since its establishment in 1998.