TUI adds more flights to 2022 schedule, including new destination in Croatia

The firm has announced the expansion of its holiday programme for summer 2022 with the introduction of new routes to Spain’s Costa Brava and Dubrovnik in Croatia and increased flying to more than 11 different destinations.

In its 50th year at Newcastle, TUI will base an additional aircraft at the airport next summer, providing increased frequency of flights to Antalya, Larnaca, Mallorca, Tenerife, Rhodes and Zakynthos.

Costa Brava flights will operate twice a week, while flights to Dubrovnik will operate weekly, giving passengers access to the Marella Cruises programme, including itineraries such as Adriatic Affair and Sail Three Seas.

TUI UK is basing a fourth aircraft at Newcastle next year

Newcastle will also see the continuation of twice weekly flights to Faro, Portugal which were reintroduced in May this year.

The largest programme from Newcastle will be Turkey, with nine flights a week, six of which will be to Dalaman.

The summer 2022 programme from Newcastle Airport will see 29 destinations on offer, including a choice of seven Greek Islands and two long haul options, with flights to Cancun and Orlando Melbourne International, the new Florida gateway for TUI customers.

TUI will also increase flights to several destinations to offer 10/11-night holidays. The number of flights to Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, Heraklion and Enfidha in Tunisia will increase to twice a week for summer 2022.

Richard Sofer, Commercial & Business Development Director at TUI, said: “As the airline with the largest regional airport network in the UK, we’re committed to offering our

customers as much availability as possible to our great range of holidays.

"We’re delighted to expand our summer 2022 programme from Newcastle with two new routes and increased flying from our extra based aircraft, providing even more flight options for our customers.”

Leon McQuaid, Head of Aviation Development at Newcastle Airport, added: “This is fantastic news and we are delighted TUI have reacted to strong demand for travel next

summer by choosing to base a fourth aircraft at Newcastle International Airport.

“TUI has shown to the Airport is fantastic and what a great way to celebrate their 50th year at Newcastle International Airport for summer 2022.”