Union leaders say they will support workers “every step of the way” after a Wynyard-based chemicals firm was put up for sale.

Unite commented after Venator Materials plc, the parent company of Venator Materials UK, appointed administrators this week, putting more than 500 jobs at risk.

Almost 200 union members work at Venator’s three sites in the North East at Birtley, Greatham and Wynyard, with the majority based at the Greatham site.

The business is said to have been severely impacted by rising costs and increased competition in recent months.

The Venator chemical plant at Greatham. Picture by FRANK REID

But Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Workers at Venator must not pay for a situation not of their making.

"Unite will support our members every step of the way and fight to protect their jobs."

Venator make titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives for use in everything from food to industrial processes.

Unite says the Greatham site has been frequently referred to as “the jewel in the crown” of the business’s operations.

Consultations with the union are due to begin next week.

Unite regional officer Fazia Hussain-Brown added: "Workers are very concerned about their futures.

"Unite is actively engaging with the administrators and is using all of its resources to actively support our members.”

Bryan Snell, president and chief executive officer at Venator, said: "Our priority is to work alongside the administrators and do everything we can to support a successful sale of available entities, securing a sustainable, long-term future for these businesses.”

The business’s main UK trading company, Venator Materials UK Limited, remains trading as normal.