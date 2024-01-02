Workers at one of Hartlepool’s largest employers have walked out on strike in a dispute over pay.

Unite members at TMD Friction car parts supplier on the Oakesway industrial estate manned the picket line on Tuesday, January 2, in the first of a series of planned 24-hour walkouts.

The union said members are angry at a pay rise on offer from their employer during the cost of living crisis.

It says many workers earn as little as £12.88 per hour and have been offered just a 4% pay increase.

Unite regional officer Mike Routledge (front) with TMD Friction workers on strike outside the factory in Hartlepool.

They argue this represents a real-terms pay cut given the rate of inflation.

Workers on strike include skilled metal press operators and also other factory and production staff.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "TMD Friction owes its workers a fair pay rise in the current economic climate. It is refusing to recognise the business can't operate without these skilled operatives.

"Unite will be giving our members its complete support in their fight for a decent pay rise.”

The Hartlepool factory in Oakesway.

TMD Friction produces after-market brake products for high street retailers and garages.

Further walkouts at the Hartlepool factory are planned this Friday, January 5, and also on January 9, 11 and 15.

Unite regional officer Mike Routledge added: “We’ve got two 24-hour stoppages this week in the hope that the company will come back to the table and negotiate with us.

“I’m available anytime night or day to meet with the company to try to get a resolution to this dispute.”