Update on when Heron Foods is set to open new store on site of Hartlepool's Headland Gate pub
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Proposals were approved in 2022 by Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to open a Heron Foods store on land previously home to Headland Gate.
Proposals stated the development on the corner of Northgate and Durham Street will provide “four full time and eight part time job opportunities across a range of roles with flexible shift patterns offered”.
A licensing application has now been submitted by solicitors on behalf of the store ahead of its opening seeking to secure permission to sell alcohol from 7am until 10pm Monday to Saturday and 8am until 8pm on Sundays.
It notes this would be in line with their opening hours and they are wanting the premises licence to start from around the middle of October.
The application stresses numerous measures would be in place to ensure the store complies with the licensing objectives of preventing crime, disorder and public nuisance, protecting children from harm and ensuring public safety.
This includes thorough CCTV coverage being operational at all times, carrying out staff training, keeping an incident report register, having a Challenge 25 policy and displaying notices asking people to leave the premises quietly.
The Headland Gate pub previously located at the site ceased trading in 2008 before being demolished in 2009 and the land made ready for redevelopment.
No work commenced until the Heron plans came forward.
A planning and retail statement from ELG Planning previously said a “high quality, modern format convenience store” would be delivered, representing “significant capital investment in the area”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.