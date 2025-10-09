Vertu drives electric expansion with £500k BYD investment in Hartlepool

Award-winning motor retailer Vertu Motors has unveiled its newly redeveloped dealership in Hartlepool, following a £500,000 investment to transform the site into a BYD retail location — the company’s third in the UK.

The extensive refurbishment of the Brenda Road site marks a major step in Vertu’s growing electric vehicle (EV) portfolio. The dealership will now offer new and used BYD vehicles, alongside full servicing facilities, and will continue to operate as a Ford Authorised Repairer, ensuring long-term support for existing customers.

The site has been completely reimagined to meet BYD’s global retail standards, featuring dedicated EV service bays, rapid charging points, and a digitally enhanced showroom experience. Among its standout innovations is a robot concierge, an interactive AI assistant that greets customers, manages appointments, and provides vehicle information.

Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu Motors, said: “We’re very excited to bring BYD to Hartlepool. The redevelopment represents a significant investment and demonstrates our confidence in this growing brand. “The site reflects the future of automotive retail — combining sustainability, digital innovation, and customer-focused service. We’re making it easier than ever for drivers to explore and own electric vehicles, while continuing to deliver the high standards our Ford customers expect.”

Chinese manufacturer BYD (Build Your Dreams) has quickly become a key player in the UK’s EV market, recognised for its pioneering battery technology and sustainability credentials. Its growing model line-up includes the Atto 3, a compact SUV; the Dolphin, a stylish hatchback; and the Seal, a performance saloon designed to rival premium electric brands.

