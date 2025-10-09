Award-winning motor retailer Vertu Motors has unveiled its newly redeveloped dealership in Hartlepool following a £500,000 investment to transform the site into a BYD retail location.

The extensive refurbishment of the Brenda Road premises marks a major step in Vertu’s growing electric vehicle (EV) portfolio.

The dealership will now offer new and used BYD vehicles, alongside full servicing facilities, and will continue to operate as a Ford authorised repairer, ensuring long-term support for existing customers.

The site has been completely reimagined to meet BYD’s global retail standards and features dedicated EV service bays, rapid charging points and a digitally enhanced showroom experience.

Alan Smith, the general manager of Hartlepool's Vertu Motors.

Among its standout innovations is a robot concierge, an interactive AI assistant that greets customers, manages appointments and provides vehicle information.

Robert Forrester, the chief executive of Vertu Motors, spoke about the transformation, saying: “We’re very excited to bring BYD to Hartlepool.

"The redevelopment represents a significant investment and demonstrates our confidence in this growing brand.

“The site reflects the future of automotive retail, combining sustainability, digital innovation and customer-focused service.

"We’re making it easier than ever for drivers to explore and own electric vehicles, while continuing to deliver the high standards our Ford customers expect.”

Chinese manufacturer BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, has quickly become a key player in the UK’s EV market, recognised for its pioneering battery technology and sustainability credentials.

Its growing model line-up includes the Atto 3, a compact SUV, the hatchback Dolphin and the Seal, a performance saloon designed to rival premium electric brands.