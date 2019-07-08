Victoria appointed to managing director position
A Teesside company has appointed a new managing director of its wellbeing business.
Victoria Dunn has been appointed managing director of Nouveau Wellbeing and ActivCare Coaching while at the same time, managing director Bethany Ainsley steps up to Group CEO.
The business was established 10 years ago by award-winning entrepreneur, Bethany Ainsley, who found success with dance and fitness company, Nouveau Wellbeing, to develop new methods to support people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to engage, increase and sustain physical activity levels.
In 2018, The Nouveau Group won the Susan Dobson award for entrepreneurship and Bethany was crowned North East Business Woman of the Year Award. The Nouveau Group consists of Nouveau Wellbeing, ActivCare Coaching and OptiMe.
Bethany, said: “I have spent ten years successfully growing Nouveau Wellbeing and delivering programmes to hundreds of people, including some of the most vulnerable individuals across the North East.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“In 2017, I saw a gap in the market and launched ActivCare Coaching to equip professionals and carers working with vulnerable older adults with the skills to improve the wellbeing of people within their care, via increased physical activity through a range of training and online courses.”
Victoria Dunn, said: “During the past ten years, I’ve had the pleasure of leading several teams, developed services and secured up to £5million in funding to inspire belief in over 4,000 young people, improve later life for over 10,000 older people and support over 50 charities in my profession as a chartered marketer.
“I’m passionate about helping others to improve their health and wellbeing.”