When Hartlepool's new-look Lidl is due to open after extension work is completed
Work to make a Hartlepool supermarket bigger is continuing ahead of its reopening date soon.
Lidl in Jesmond Gardens is being made around 60% larger after being closed to customers since July 25.
Work is well underway and the supermarket is due to reopen on Thursday, September 19.
It is being increased in size by 725 sq metres to 1,839 sq metres, and the car park is getting another 48 spaces making 107 in total.
A second access is being created on Throston Grange Lane and the new store will be open for longer from 7am-11pm Monday to Saturday including Bank Holidays compared to 8am-8pm previously.
Opening hours on Sunday will be 10am-4pm.
Planning permission for the expansion was approved at a meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council in January.
At the meeting, Marcin Koszyczarek, from planning agent Rapleys LLP on behalf of Lidl, said: “It’s a major investment by Lidl to boost local economy and create jobs, the majority of which will be staffed by local people.
“Overall the proposal will comprise of a high quality development in line with the current store, provide various shopping choices and provide significant investment to boost the local economy and give people job opportunities.”
He added the extension of the opening hours will put the store in line with 700 other Lidl stores across the UK.
Mr Koszyczarek agreed to install a pelican crossing on Throston Grange Lane instead of the proposed zebra crossing.
Originally it was planned to knock down the Jesmond Gardens store and build a complete replacement on the same site.
Plans were approved in April 2017. But the supermarket later submitted the new plan to extend the current store after a review and in response to ‘wider company changes’.
A condition was attached to the planning permission so that no deliveries can be made between 11pm and 7am to protect nearby residents.
Until it reopens customers are being directed to Hartlepool’s second Lidl store on the Tees Bay Retail Park.
Lidl currently occupies 5.9% of the UK market, its biggest share to date.