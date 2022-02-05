The six-bed holiday apartment is the latest venture from Seaham business partners Andy Smith and Mark Milroy who’ve transformed a century-old building at the bottom of Church Street.

Built with ballast from old working ships at the once bustling port, the gable end building has had various guises over the decades, from retail to a barbers.

But after the entrepreneurial pair bought the site in 2019, they’ve transformed it into three new businesses for the town. First to open, after the front unit was stripped back to its rafters and given a proper boozer feel, was The CoalFace micropub which is back pulling pints and hosting live music after all the lockdown restrictions.

Next up, the Slice pizza hatch at the back of the site has also proved a success story with its New York-style pizza slices which are the perfect on-the-go snack, or if you’re feeling hungry you can buy the whole 24in pizza – one of the biggest available in the town.

Now, the upper floors have been completely transformed to create the Beachcomber Loft Airbnb, priced from £100 a night.

Spread over two floors, it sleeps up to six people and with its location in the heart of the town, a stone’s throw from the harbour, a host of coffee shops, restaurants and award-winning Seaham Waves art studio, it’s the perfect base from which to explore Seaham.

Thanks to its loft-style open plan kitchen, three bedrooms, beachcomber theme and central location, bookings have already flooded in, from as far afield as Canada thanks to some eager seaglass hunters.

The Air B'nB has been created in the top two floors of the gable end building in Church Street

We stayed over for a night to check it out and it’s pretty much got everything you could need from an Airbnb: a well-equipped kitchen, Sky TV and a high chair and nautical-themed room for little ones. There’s also the added bonus of a free 24-hour car park opposite the site.

Much has been done to give it some character, including exposing an old chimney breast and a mini terrace for the warmer months, festooned with fairy lights.

There's been extensive sound proofing done so you can’t hear the pub downstairs, but it’s definitely worth popping down there for a pint. With its pictures of old Seaham and nods to the past, it’s a pub that dofs its cap to the town’s rich, industrial past.

The open plan kitchen at Beachcomber Loft. Photo by Helen Russell Photography

We’ve got an overnight stay at the Beachcomber Loft to give away, as well as a 24in pizza of your choice and a round of drinks at The CoalFace pub.

You have 12 months from the draw of the competition to use the prize and you can claim it on a night of your choice – subject to availability.

You can also choose a pizza of your choice to share, with a range of classic, specials and vegetarian options, which change weekly.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: what is the name of the central Seaham street which houses the Beachcomber Loft?

The prize includes a 24in pizza from Slice Seaham

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details to [email protected] by Monday, February 14.

You can check the Beachcomber Loft's availability here.

Seaham Attractions

::Seaglass Hunting

One of the best places in the world to find seaglass, Seaham’s waves wash up plenty of blue and green-hued glass. It may have been chucked into the sea decades ago as bottle glass works industrial waste, but today, after years of being shaped by the sea, it washes up as treasure.

The CoalFace pubs is downstairs at the site and honours the town's industrial past. The prize also includes a round of drinks.

People come from far and wide, all time of the year, to look down for seaglass and you’re almost guaranteed to find some as you stoop along the shores.

::Durham Heritage Coast

So dramatic and pretty is Durham’s coastline today, that’s it’s hard to imagine that only a few decades ago the beach would have been black with coal dust and industrial waste.

Much has been done to bring it back to its pre-industrial beauty and today it’s one of the best coastal paths around, ideal for a long, scenic walk. The route from Nose’s Point to Hawthorn Beach is particularly picturesque.

::Coffee shop culture

Seaham’s North Terrace and the Marina is home to some of the best coffee shops around – again with the bonus of free parking, unlike most other places.

If you’re after a great selection of coffees, cakes, brunches, snacks and light bites you’ll be spoilt for choice with places like The Lookout, Flamingo, Clean Bean, Leaf, Bark & Berries, The LampRoom, Port of Call and many more from which to choose.

::Tommy

No trip to Seaham is complete without marvelling at the mighty Tommy. Officially called Eleven O One, the WW1 soldier, created by sculptor Ray Lonsdale was only meant as a temporary feature on Terrace Green, but the community raised more than £100,000 to keep him. Today he’s regarded as one of the country’s finest public art works and is an emotional focal point for remembrance services.

The loft has its own entrance via a new staircase. There's no lift, however, so it isn't suitable for people with mobility issues. Helen Russell Photography

The Air B'n'B has its own private terrace

The living room area. Photo by Helen Russell Photography

There's one bathroom at the apartment. Helen Russell Photography

The apartment has a nautical theme. Helen Russell Photography

One of three bedrooms. Helen Russell Photography

Explore the spectacular Durham Heritage Coast