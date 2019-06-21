Mary Lambert manager Phillippa Lambert Shaheen proudly displays the certificate for being Hartlepool Mail Chippy of the Year 2019.

The family-run town centre restaurant and takeaway has won the Mail’s coveted Chippy of the Year competition for the fourth year in a row after being voted for by readers.

Manager Phillippa Lambert Shaheen was presented with the trophy and certificate which will take pride of place in the restaurant in Villiers Street alongside all of their others.

Phillippa, the granddaughter of Mary Lambert who started the family bakery in 1960, said: “We are really pleased to have retained the title.

“We are over the moon and want to thank all of our customers for taking the time to vote and also thank all of our staff for their hard work and support.”

Mary Lambert has won the Mail’s competition to find the best fish and chips in the town since 2016.

Phillippa believes it is the quality of their ingredients cooked to order which has proved their recipe for success.

She added: “We serve fresh cod and haddock delivered every day by Hodgson’s of Hartlepool which comes from Hartlepool fish quay.

“It really does make the difference and the fish is lovely and white.

“We only ever cook to order and have our special secret recipe batter. We have a really good team with fantastic customer service and lots of lovely customers who continue to come back.”

Mary Lambert have been serving up fish and chips from their 100-seat restaurant for seven years.

It is still very much a family business with Phillippa being joined behind the counter by dad Eric Lambert.

The restaurant also has a takeaway for hungry customers in a hurry and the restaurant also serves their own pies, pastries and other freshly baked goods all made in the family tradition.

Two runners up who just missed out on the top spot have also received certificates after readers judged them to be among the best.

They are White’s Chip Shop, in Shrewsbury Street, and Gill’s Golden Takeaway, in Young Street, both Hartlepool.