The Start Up Loans programme, part of the government-owned British Business Bank, helps people start or grow their business.

It has provided more than £100m worth of funding to business owners aged 18-24 years, since the programme launched in 2012.

From the national total, £5.6m of funding has been provided to 854 businesses in the North East.

It includes 36 loans awarded to young business owners in Hartlepool worth £181,173.

Sophie Dale-Black, UK Network Director for the Midlands and North of England, British Business Bank said: “It’s amazing to see people in their late teens and early twenties with such ‘can-do’ attitudes and motivation to achieve success in working life."