Young Hartlepool entrepreneurs benefit from government-backed Start Up Loans programme

Young entrepreneurs from Hartlepool have been provided with more than £180,000 in start up loans.
By Mark Payne
Published 19th Feb 2024, 12:25 GMT
The Start Up Loans programme, part of the government-owned British Business Bank, helps people start or grow their business.

It has provided more than £100m worth of funding to business owners aged 18-24 years, since the programme launched in 2012.

From the national total, £5.6m of funding has been provided to 854 businesses in the North East.

Start Up Loans has provided £5.6m of funding to 854 North East businesses.

It includes 36 loans awarded to young business owners in Hartlepool worth £181,173.

Sophie Dale-Black, UK Network Director for the Midlands and North of England, British Business Bank said: “It’s amazing to see people in their late teens and early twenties with such ‘can-do’ attitudes and motivation to achieve success in working life."

The Start Up Loans programme provides personal loans for business purposes of up to £25,000 at a 6% fixed interest rate per annum and offers free dedicated mentoring and support to each business.

