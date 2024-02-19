Young Hartlepool entrepreneurs benefit from government-backed Start Up Loans programme
The Start Up Loans programme, part of the government-owned British Business Bank, helps people start or grow their business.
It has provided more than £100m worth of funding to business owners aged 18-24 years, since the programme launched in 2012.
From the national total, £5.6m of funding has been provided to 854 businesses in the North East.
It includes 36 loans awarded to young business owners in Hartlepool worth £181,173.
Sophie Dale-Black, UK Network Director for the Midlands and North of England, British Business Bank said: “It’s amazing to see people in their late teens and early twenties with such ‘can-do’ attitudes and motivation to achieve success in working life."
The Start Up Loans programme provides personal loans for business purposes of up to £25,000 at a 6% fixed interest rate per annum and offers free dedicated mentoring and support to each business.