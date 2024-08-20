39% of hit-and-runs recorded by Cleveland Police result in death or serious injury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The majority of road users think drivers who kill or seriously injure should be banned from driving as a condition of bail

Well over a third of all hit-and-runs recorded by Cleveland police result in death or serious injury, new figures reveal.

Data obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information requests to all UK police forces show that 39% of hit-and-runs in the area involve serious injuries.

Cleveland Police, who cover areas including Middlesbrough, Stockton, Hartlepool and Redcar & Cleveland, reported 88 hit-and-run incidents in the last three years.

Of those, one person was killed and 33 others sustained serious injuries. A further 54 were recorded as having ‘slight’ injuries.

It comes as the number of prosecutions for hit-and-run offences has plummeted by 28% in England and Wales since 2021.

Hit-and-runs or ‘Fail-to-stop incidents’ as they’re known in law are criminal offences in any case where injury or damage has been caused.

By law, drivers are required to stop at the scene and provide their name and address and that of the owner of the vehicle.

These incidents can result in devastating consequences, particularly if injuries or fatalities are involved.

As it stands, if a person is convicted of a hit-and-run, they can receive 5-10 points on their licence or be sent to prison for up to 26 weeks. They can also be fined by the Court up to £5,000.

But according to a driver survey by road safety charity Brake, 81% of UK drivers believe that drivers who kill or seriously injure should be banned from driving as a condition of bail.

Earlier this year, June 15, Cleveland Police’s Matrix Team confirmed they had located a man they wanted to speak to in connection with an alleged hit-and-run outside a club in Redcar.

19-year-old Connor Jefferson appeared before Teesside Magistrate’s Court to face charges of attempted GBH, dangerous driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident, TeesideLive reports.

No pleas were entered at the time and Jefferson was remanded in custody and committed to appear in court at a later date.

Nationwide, the number of prosecutions for hit-and-run offences has plummeted from 5,399 in 2021/22 to 3,906 in 2023/24, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

In Cleveland, 26 prosecutions took place for hit-and-runs in 2021/22, rising to 31 the following year. Between 2023/24, a total of 22 cases have been prosecuted.

