An eight-year-old girl has been praised after undertaking a marathon charity walk in memory of her grandmother.

Lucy May Drummond walked around the block near her Billingham home 1,000 times over the course of 12 days.

Her aim was to raise £100 to support the activity fund for residents at Stichell House Residential Care Home, in Greatham, where her beloved great grandmother May Hutchinson lived until her death in March 2024.

Through her determination – some of the walks took place before she went to school – and the generosity of family and friends, Lucy raised £1,500.

Lucy Drummond showcasing the shop she has fundraised for "May's"

She then used the money to launch May’s – a mobile shop on wheels – as a lasting tribute to her great nana.

It is filled with handpicked items for the residents to purchase and enjoy.

Stichell House said it “has been deeply moved and inspired” by Lucy’s “incredible efforts”, adding that May’s will bring “joy and independence” to residents.

Director Lawrence McAnelly said: "We are incredibly proud of Lucy and overwhelmed by her thoughtfulness and dedication.

Former Stichell House resident May Hutchinson.

"Her fundraising journey and the creation of ‘May’s’ shop is a truly touching legacy and a testament to the love she had for her great grandmother."

A Stichell House spokesperson added: “Lucy’s compassion and commitment have brought smiles to many and will continue to make a difference in the lives of residents at Stichell House for years to come.

"Lucy has made a big difference with her small feet and even bigger heart.”

Stichell House, a 35-bed residential care home, is run by the Greatham Foundation, formerly known as the Hospital of God.