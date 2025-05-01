93-year-old resident from Sunderland care home shares memories of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A resident from HC-One’s Ashbourne Lodge Care Home in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, has been sharing her memories of World War II and Victory in Europe (VE) Day, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, on May 8, 2025.

Resident Kathleen Davidson, better known as Kathy, born on June 23, 1932, now aged 93 years old, was seven years old at the start of World War II and 12 years old at the end of World War II. Kathy lived in Kent with her Mum, Dad, and was one of six girls and four boys.

On VE Day, Kathy was just shy of 13-years-old, and her family were relieved that the war was over and celebrated by having a party with the local community from the town. Kathy recalls the day as being ‘marvellous’ with everyone coming together and bringing bits and pieces for the street party. Everyone got dressed up for the occasion and really enjoyed themselves.

During the war, Kathy’s father had been an air raid warden and went around shouting for people to put their lights out. Kathy’s older sisters served in the Land Army and her brother was stationed out in Kenya during the war.

Resident Kathy Davidson at HC-One’s Ashbourne Lodge Care Home now

Kathy remembers the air raid shelters in the shops and thinking that when the sirens went off it was all a game and remembers playing in the remains of the bombed-out houses and buildings. She recalls the school her sisters and brother attended being bombed by the Germans because they thought it had Canadian soldiers barracked there and it was close to the railway lines.

As she grew up, Kathy had a career working in retail. Kathy married Robert and they went on to have two daughters – Christine and Susan, two grandchildren and one great grandchild. Kathy moved into Ashbourne Lodge in June 2022.

Kathy Davidson, resident at HC-One’s Ashbourne Lodge Care Home, said:

“I still remember the joy in the streets – we danced, we cried, we hugged strangers. VE Day was the day hope came back into our lives.”

