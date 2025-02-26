A century of supporting children and young people in Hartlepool

The 18th Hartlepool Scout Group, who meet in Stockton Road, are celebrating their 100th birthday this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their dedicated team of volunteers provide children and young people aged between six to 14 years, with the chance to dream big, take part in adventures, find their place, make memories and friends that last a lifetime.

To mark their centenary their Beavers (six–eight-year-olds), Cubs (eight–10-year-olds), and Scouts (10–14-year-olds) will be taking part in a range of fun events throughout the year including an activity camp in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scout Troop opened in September after an 11-year absence and are going from strength to strength.

Scouts learn how to place a fuse inside a plug.

The Scouts have enjoyed learning lots of new skills including cooking, camping, internet safety, first aid, wiring a plug and achieving many awards including their space badge.

In a recent poll 94% of Scouts said they had developed useful skills. 88% said they’ve tried activities they haven’t tried before.

Scouts offers over two hundred activities from abseiling and coding to drama and water-zorbing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are considering volunteering in your community this year, why not give the 18th Hartlepool Scout Group a hand?

Volunteering’s not just about giving back – it goes both ways.

It improves your wellbeing, gives you skills for the future, and helps you make new friends (and memories).

18th Hartlepool meet at Tees Valley North Scout Centre, TS25 1JW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteering with the Scouts is flexible and whatever time you can give they will find a role for you – whether you want to volunteer directly with young people, share your practical skills, or provide guidance as a trustee they will provide the support and training you need to shine.

Find out more by contacting Ian at [email protected] .