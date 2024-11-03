'A game changer for Hartlepool': Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash's reflections on the 2024 Budget

As the Member of Parliament for Hartlepool, I am excited to welcome Labour's first budget as a transformative opportunity for our town.

Unveiled by the Chancellor, this budget represents a commitment to rebuilding our community through investment, economic growth, and support for public services like our NHS.

Key highlights include:

A £20 million regeneration programme developed alongside businesses, the voluntary sector, and community organisations to ensure Hartlepool is revitalised;

The rebuilding of St. Helen’s Primary School, on the Headland, part of a £1.4 billion schools programme crucial for our children's future;

A new national £500 million scheme to address potholes, ensuring safe and well-maintained roads;

Increased carer’s allowance thresholds, providing more financial support for our amazing carers;

A pay rise for 3 million workers, with a 6.7% increase in the national minimum wage and a 16% rise for those aged 18-21;

Over £20 billion more for our NHS to reduce waiting lists;

A freeze on fuel duty and an extended 5p cut to relieve car owners at the pump;

Support for pubs through a tax cut on draught beer;

A £30 million investment for free breakfast clubs in primary schools;

£500 million for 5,000 new social homes, addressing housing needs in Hartlepool;

An inflation-busting £470 rise in pensions, supporting those who have contributed to society all their lives;

A £1 billion boost to the Household Support Fund to assist those facing financial hardship;

Increased support for small businesses with a higher employment allowance and a 40% relief on business rates in hospitality and leisure;

Unfreezing tax thresholds to rise with inflation, allowing workers to keep more of their earnings.

Jonathan Brash, right, lobbying minister Alex Norris ahead of the budget to successfully secure £20million of funding for Hartlepool.

This budget marks a turning point for Hartlepool, showcasing the government’s dedication to investing in our community, supporting local businesses, and improving residents' quality of life.

I am genuinely excited about the opportunities ahead and am committed to ensuring Hartlepool benefits fully from this budget.

Together, we can rebuild schools, increase wages, support carers, fix roads, build affordable homes, and provide for families and pensioners. There is truly something for everyone in this budget, and I am proud to champion these changes.