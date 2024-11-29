Achievements of Bellway trainee celebrated at national young builder awards

Bellway trainee assistant site manager Sophie Curtis has picked up her third national award this year for her achievements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie, 20, who works at Bellway’s Clarence Gate development in Bowburn, County Durham, was runner up in the Young Builder of the Year Awards in the 19 to 24 age group.

The awards ceremony was held at the House of Commons on Wednesday 20 November and Sophie, from Jarrow, attended with her parents, as well as with Bellway colleagues Contracts Manager Tony Ellwood and Group Early Careers Coordinator Matthew Fletcher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This success follows Sophie being highly commended in the Housebuilder Star category of the national Housebuilder Awards in October, and winning Bellway’s Apprentice of the Year Award for 2024.

Sophie Curtis, pictured with Anthony Rees from YouthBuild UK, was runner up in the Young Builder of the Year Awards 19 to 24 age group and attended the awards ceremony at the House of Commons.

The Young Builder of the Year Awards are run by YouthBuild UK and recognise the achievements of young people who have overcome challenges to find a career in the construction industry.

Sophie said: “I was delighted to be nominated by Bellway for the Young Builder of the Year Awards and then thrilled to be picked as a finalist and invited to the House of Commons. It was amazing to be able to share the day with my parents as they are the most important people in the world to me.

“It was also lovely to have the support of Tony Ellwood and Matthew Fletcher, who both made the trip to London with me, as well as the support of my colleagues back at Bellway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Experiencing this day was incredible. The House of Commons is an amazing place to visit and the awards support young people in the construction industry, which is something I’m very passionate about. I encourage young people to take on an apprenticeship as there are so many benefits to doing so.”

For information about careers with Bellway, visit https://www.bellwaycareers.co.uk/.