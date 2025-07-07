Afternoon Tea and Fashion Returns to Hotel in aid of Hospice Care
The popular annual event invites guests to enjoy a delicious selection of sweet and savoury treats, followed by a live fashion show, showcasing the latest looks from Eden Boutique. The afternoon also includes boutique shopping stalls, offering unique clothing, accessories and gifts; there will also be a number of fundraising activities, including a raffle, throughout the event.
The event is sponsored by regular Hospice collaborators, Tilly Baily & Irvine Law Firm and all money raised will be used to fund vital Hospice services, which are accessed by local people who are affected by life-limiting illness or the death of a loved one.
Nicola Winwood, In Memory Fundraiser at Alice House Hospice said, “This event is always a special one; it brings people together in aid of the care we provide to patients and families and it’s a brilliant way to support the Hospice whilst enjoying a afternoon out, in lovely surroundings and with great company.’
Thanks go to event sponsors TBI who play a big role in enabling this event to happen.”
Nicola Dalzell, Partner and Head of Wills, Trusts & Probate at TBI said “We are delighted to be involved in such a fantastic event as the fashion show again.
Alice House Hospice is a wonderful charity with strong roots in our community, so to be able to help them is something we are proud of. We’re looking forward to another lovely afternoon.”
Tickets can be booked at https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/afternoon-tea-fashion-show-2/ or by calling Hospice reception on 01429 855555.
Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.
It costs £3.7m to fund these services for one year; the Hospice receives 34% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £6,500 to be raised every single day.